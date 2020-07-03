K-Mets GM sad about season, but ‘health and safety have to come first’

KINGSPORT — Reality has set in. There won’t be any Appalachian League baseball this summer, a fact that has created a void in towns throughout the league.

“It’s sad,” Kingsport Mets general manager Brian Paupeck said on Thursday.

“Everybody that works here at the ballpark was looking forward to our season, spending their summer at the ballpark. I was as well.”

The K-Mets’ season ended before it even began when all minor league baseball around the country was canceled Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I completely understand and support the decision,” Paupeck said. “Health and safety have to come first.

“I’ve been in baseball for 18 years and every year my summer has been filled with baseball games at the ballpark. Not having baseball is sad, but I understand.”

Now comes the hard part: undoing what’s already been done.

“We’re reaching out to our season ticket holders individually and refunding their money,” Paupeck said.

Paupeck said the team had sold about half of the season tickets it expected to sell and individual game tickets had yet to go on sale.

“We don’t print tickets until the end of May,” he said. “We start taking deposits whenever they want, but typically when the weather gets warm and they start getting outside, they start buying season tickets. Everything was kind of put on pause in March.”

Paupeck said any season ticket holder who has not been contacted can call the K-Mets’ office at Hunter Wright Stadium at (423) 224-2626, and the team will take care of it.