Prizes in new Conservation Raffle geared to all outdoor enthusiasts

Formerly known as the Elk Tag Raffle, the Conservation Raffle has opportunities for everyone — whether a hunter, fisherman, camper, or lover of the outdoors. All of the funds from the raffle go to support wildlife habitat restoration. And the winning tickets will be drawn right here in Kingsport during the August meeting of the commission.

An angler’s dream fishing trip with the legendary Bill Dance is just one of the packages available to those lucky enough to have their names drawn in this year’s raffle. The winner who chooses the fishing package will be treated to a one-day, six-hour trip with one of America’s most recognized fishermen. Dance has generously donated the trip and, depending on the time of year and his schedule, it could include fishing for Mississippi River catfish, jigging for crappie or going after largemouth bass in one of West Tennessee’s many lakes. In addition to the fishing trip, the winner will receive an Ascend 12T Sit-on Top Kayak, a fishing kayak so stable, anglers can stand up and cast from it. In addition, the winner will receive a Bass Pro Shops gift card valued at $1,000 that can be used for online purchases, catalog orders, and purchases at any Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s retail store.

In addition to the fishing package, other packages available this year include: an elk hunting package including a tag to participate in the 2020 Tennessee elk hunt; deer hunting package including a deer hunt on Presidents Island with crossbow and gear; off-road package with a 2020 Honda Pioneer UTV; turkey hunting package including gun and participation in the Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hunt; waterfowl hunting package; and a camping package. All the packages feature additional items and a complete list of the prizes can be found at https://raffle.twrf.net/.

A single ticket is $20, three tickets are $50, and 10 are $100. The tickets are on sale now until Aug. 16. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased and the more tickets you buy, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly at https://raffle.twrf.net/.

The winning tickets will be drawn live during the August commission meeting in Kingsport. Seven winners will be drawn, with the first person drawn able to select the prize package they prefer. The next person drawn will select their package and the process will continue until all seven packages are selected.

TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee's hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tennessee's outdoor enthusiasts.