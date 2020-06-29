State of emergency extension may mean delayed start for football

High school football season could be delayed by at least two weeks because of Gov. Bill Lee’s order to extend Tennessee’s state of emergency to Aug. 29.

Science Hill coach Stacy Carter pulled no punches on whether he thought football would start on the scheduled date of Aug. 21.

“I don’t think there is any chance,” Carter said.

Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian wasn’t any more optimistic than Carter.

“When you look at the framework, there’s no way it will start on time,” Christian said.

Lee extended Executive Order No. 50, which is in force because of the coronavirus pandemic and includes this provision: “Contact sporting events and activities are prohibited under this order. Contact sporting events and activities are sports for which there is a requirement of, or substantial likelihood of, routine, sustained close proximity or physical contact between participants.”

In other words: football.

The only hope for an on-time start would seem to be Lee ending the state of emergency sooner.

“We will be in communication with the governor's office for clarification and discussion,” TSSAA Assistant Executive Director Matthew Gillespie said Monday.

Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten said he’s turned his attention to a later start date as well.

“It really shocked me,” Witten said. “It will probably be delayed into September. Labor Day weekend wouldn’t be too bad. I’m still optimistic about getting to play in general.”

Carter said the news was tough to take.

“It’s an upsetting thing, flat out,” he said. “I was an optimist. We were tying to figure out 7-on-7 yesterday. But I had a bad feeling with how the world was going.”

A lifting of the state of emergency on Aug. 29 could push the season start date deep into September.

“We would need 30 days,” Witten noted. “The kids would have to get into condition to play 48 minutes. You have to take the well-being of each athlete into consideration.”

Carter said his team would need a week in shoulder pads and helmets before three weeks of practice.

“We should be able to go about the fourth week,” he said. “I would say about a month is right.”

Even before Lee’s decision, area coaches and athletic directors had expressed a need for communication from the TSSAA on how to move forward.

“I wish we had better guidance from our state organization,” Christian said. “The (VHSL) and the Kentucky Association seem to be way ahead of Tennessee on these matters.”

TSSAA AND THE CORONAVIRUS

The TSSAA Board of Control already had a meeting scheduled for Wednesday to discuss plans for new classification, but Lee’s order may add an item to the agenda.

Prior to learning of Lee’s decision, Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner said schools need guidance from the TSSAA.

“We need some direction on what we can and can’t do this fall,” Turner said.

The TSSAA’s dead period ends July 5, and Turner said schools “have a lot of things to do in regard to planning.”

“And it’s not just sports. It’s extracurricular things like band and fundraising,” he noted. “We have to know which route we can take.”

Turner would like to see schools get the green light soon.

“We can take the necessary precautions,” he said. “I think the kids need to be back in school, back in the activities, and go from there. There are different opinions on everything, but I think the young people can handle it.”

Turner said he thinks the TSSAA needs to offer specific guidance but with a potential catch.

“What’s good for Nashville might not be good for us,” he said. “Are we going to base what we do on the bigger cities? I don’t want to see that.”

TSSAA AND CLASSIFICATION

Classification is scheduled to change with the 2021-22 school year and be in effect through the 2024-25 school year. On the table is discussion about adding a class for basketball, baseball and softball (from three to four) with a potential one-class drop for football (from six to five).

The process to determine the new classification is slated to begin this fall. Enrollment numbers would be collected and teams assigned into districts and regions.

Gillespie said board members will discuss the timeline.

“Nothing will be voted on (Wednesday) in regards to major changes for classification,” he said. “The discussion will be whether to go forward with classification this year or not. The concern is getting accurate enrollment figures in the fall.”

Turner doesn’t see a problem moving forward with the process.

“It doesn’t start until next year anyway,” he said. “They could delay it a little bit, but I don’t think it would hurt to go ahead and do it. The main reason they do it this early is so schools can start working on football schedules.”