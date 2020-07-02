UVa Wise announces revised football slate for 2020

WISE — Virginia-Wise on Thursday released a revised schedule for the upcoming football season, one that pushes back the opener because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cavaliers now are scheduled to open the season on Thursday, Sept. 10 at Mars Hill in a South Atlantic Conference game.

A second road game follows on Sept. 19 against out-of-conference foe Presbyterian before UVA Wise begins a three-game, all-SAC homestand at Carl Smith Stadium, playing Carson-Newman on Sept. 26, Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 3 and Newberry on Oct. 10.

The Cavs stay in conference for a road game against Tusculum on Oct. 17 and a homecoming matchup with Wingate on Oct. 24.

Two more road games follow, at Limestone on Oct. 31 and Catawba on Nov. 7, before the Cavs return home for a regular season-capping nonconference contest against Barton.

UVA Wise players are scheduled to report to camp on Aug. 1 and begin preseason practice the following week.