Ballad Health reports new COVID-19 cases, warns of 'community spread'

Ballad Health reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee and Virginia on Thursday, including the first in Unicoi County.

Two of those cases were identified in Tennessee, including an additional case in Sullivan County and one in Washington County, Virginia. The cases were confirmed by Ballad Health on Thursday morning.

Of the 11 cases confirmed and diagnosed by Ballad Health, Jamie Swift, the system’s corporate director of infection prevention, said eight patients have been in the 21-40 age range.

“As we’re approaching this level of community spread, we’re really pleading with certainly that age group but all age groups to stay home, really practice this physical distancing,” she said.

