21 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov) notes that Carter and Greene counties each saw an eight-case increase, with no change in their pandemic death tolls. Carter County’s case tally rose to 42 from 34, while the county’s COVID-19-related death count remained at one. Greene County increased from 58 to 66 cases with two deaths since the pandemic began.

Washington County climbed from 109 to 112 cases with no deaths. Hawkins County added one case for 43 and two deaths, and Johnson County added one case for a total of 28 and no deaths.

Sullivan County remained at 77 cases and two deaths, while Unicoi County stayed at 52 cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Thursday’s case total was 38,034 and 567 deaths — increases of 799 and 11, respectively, with total testing during the pandemic at 727,268 — 10.65% of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 44,202 have been positive for COVID-19 and 683,066 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Thursday’s testing results by county stood at:

— Hawkins, 2,729 (57 positive, 2,672 negative) of 56,786 residents or 4.81%

— Sullivan, 6,309 (79 positive, 6,230 negative) of 158,348 or 3.98%

— Washington, 5,939 (135 positive, 5,804 negative) of 129,375 or 4.59%

— Johnson, 2,464 (29 positive, 2,435 negative) of 17,788 or 13.85%

— Carter, 2,550 (45 positive, 2,505 negative) of 56,391 or 4.52%

— Greene, 3,460 (73 positive, 3,387 negative) of 69,069 or 5.01%

— Unicoi, 1,270 (58 positive, 1,212 negative) of 17,883 or 7.1%

In far Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District remained at 49 cases and four deaths Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Scott County held steady at nine cases and two deaths. Lee County remained at nine cases and no deaths, Wise County at 27 cases and two deaths, and Norton at four cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 59,946 cases and 1,675 deaths Thursday — increases of 432 and 14, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 654,500 of 8.63 million state residents, or 7.58%. For nasal swab testing only, 590,404 people have been tested to date, or 6.84%.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Thursday’s online data, 3,286 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.8%.

Testing rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 672 of 23,423 or 2.77%

— Norton, 425 of 3,981 or 10.68%

— Wise County, 1,344 of 37,383 or 3.6%

— Scott County, 844 of 21,566 or 3.91%