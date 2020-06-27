COVID-19: 18 new cases in Northeast Tennessee

Northeast Tennessee saw another double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in Saturday’s case reporting, while Greene County’s death toll was adjusted downward after a new case was reported Friday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 18 new cases were reported in the area in Saturday’s data. Greene County added six cases, but a new death reported in Friday’s data was removed, putting the total there at 74 cases and two deaths.

Sullivan and Johnson counties each saw four new cases while Washington added three to its pandemic total and Carter County added one. Sullivan County stands at 83 cases and two deaths, Johnson County at 34 cases and no deaths, Washington County at 121 cases and no deaths and Carter County at 49 cases and one death.

Unicoi County remained level at 53 cases and no deaths Saturday, while Hawkins County’s case total was adjusted down by one to 45 cases and two deaths during the pandemic.

Statewide, the total rose by 788 cases and seven deaths to 40,172 and 584, respectively. Total testing in Tennessee stood at 748,229 Saturday, for 10.96% of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 46,468 have been positive for COVID-19 and 701,761 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Saturday’s testing results by county stood at:

— Hawkins, 2,760 (59 positive, 2,701 negative) of 56,786 residents or 4.86%

— Sullivan, 6,411 (86 positive, 6,325 negative) of 158,348 or 4.05%

— Washington, 5,987 (142 positive, 5,845 negative) of 129,375 or 4.63%

— Johnson, 2,470 (34 positive, 2,436 negative) of 17,788 or 13.89%

— Carter, 2,565 (51 positive, 2,514 negative) of 56,391 or 4.55%

— Greene, 3,502 (80 positive, 3,422 negative) of 69,069 or 5.07%

— Unicoi, 1,272 (58 positive, 1,214 negative) of 17,883 or 7.11%

In Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District stayed at 49 cases and four deaths Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County remained at nine cases and no deaths, Wise County at 27 cases and two deaths, Scott County at nine cases and two deaths and Norton at four cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 61,247 cases and 1,724 deaths Saturday — increases of 677 and 24, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 682,081 of 8.63 million state residents, or 7.9%. For nasal swab testing only, 615,290 people have been tested to date, or 7.13%.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 3,411 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.94%.

Testing information by locality was not posted in Saturday’s VDH data.