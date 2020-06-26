July brings opportunities to celebrate health, food, family

The summer solstice has passed and it is officially summer. Your vacation may have been planned, but due to the pandemic, plans have changed. Before we know it, the kids will soon be heading back to school.

No worries! Get out your calendars because there are some incredible “national” days in July! The month is full of celebrations ranging from National Strawberry Day on July 7 to National Avocado Day on July 31.

Health

Schedule yourself a break day from the sun on July 3: National Stay Out of the Sun Day. It encourages us to give our skin a much-needed break from the sweltering heat.

Although one doesn’t technically need to be indoors to avoid the sun, any excuse to lounge around the house for a lengthy period can (and should) be taken full advantage of. Moderate sun exposure will provide you with a healthy, all-natural dose of vitamin D, but basking too much time in the sun speeds up the aging process. You can opt to spend this holiday relishing the great indoors or relaxing in a hammock in the shade to celebrate.

Food

If you would like to indulge your taste buds a little next month, July 30 is National Avocado Day. U.S. Department of Agriculture botanist David Fairchild introduced the gorgeous fruits to America. Avocados are creamy, delicious, vitamin-heavy symbols of nature offering us the good life at a bargain price. All this, plus their versatile value for your body both inside and out make avocados well worth celebrating,

Relationships

July 23 is National Gorgeous Grandma Day. Maybe you call her Nana, maybe you call her Granny. Maybe you call her when you’re in trouble because you know she’ll be there for you at the drop of a hat. Whatever the case may be, July 23 is her day.

July 24 is National Cousins Day. This is the perfect day to send some love to those family members we call cousins. Whether they were our first best friend or primary antagonist, cousins are the people who made family get-togethers fun — or at least more tolerable and less awkward — when we were kids.

On July 26 National Aunts and Uncles Day is observed. Our aunts and uncles are unique parts of our family; they can be like a second set of parents or great friends you happen to be related to. Often, they’ve watched us grow up and are full of stories about things we did in our youth we might not even remember. July is an excellent month for a cookout or outdoor activities. Call up your aunts and uncles and ask them to come out and celebrate their unique place in your life.

Physical

National Dance Day was created to raise awareness about and encourage Americans to embrace dance as a fun and positive way to maintain good health and combat obesity.

Special interest

Would you like to make the world a better place while cleaning out your house? Imagine a day when you could clean house and get rid of clutter, show someone that you care, gift small things to strangers, and generally make the world a better place. Yes, this day does exist, and on July 15, we celebrate National Give Something Away Day!

