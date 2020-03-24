Mom stops ex-boyfriend from driving through children's bedroom

MOUNT CARMEL — A Mount Carmel mom managed to jump through an open car window and pull the emergency brake as her ex-boyfriend allegedly drove toward her children's bedroom during a domestic dispute Saturday evening that reportedly escalated into violence.

Mount Carmel police responded to a report of a domestic dispute with assault Saturday evening at a residence on Wolfe Lane.

Kenneth Lee Atkins, 37, 1439 Wolfe Lane, Mount Carmel, was gone by the time police arrived, but he was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault and felony reckless endangerment.

Mount Carmel Police Department Officer Kenneth Light stated in his report the victim told him Adkins was upset with her because she took too long at the pet store and that Adkins was under the influence of alcohol and possibly pills when she got home.

“(The victim) stated that Adkins was very upset, cussing and yelling at her in front of her children,” Light stated in his report. “She told Adkins to leave. Once outside, Mr. Adkins started punching the side of her mobile home and yelling at her.”

At this point the victim began filming Adkins' actions with her phone.

The victim reportedly told Adkins to leave again, at which time Adkins allegedly got into a silver Honda Fit, backed up a short distance, and then put the vehicle in drive and started moving toward the the victim and the side of the mobile home where the children's bedroom is located.

“The video shows the victim jumping out of the way and jumping through the driver's window to pull the emergency brake up to keep the vehicle from hitting her home,” Light said. “The video shows a brief struggle and you can hear (the victim) yelling, 'My kids are in there. Stop.' ”

Light said he can also hear the victim crying on the video and exclaiming, “Ow” as if she was struck by Adkins. She was able to prevent Adkins from hitting her house, and he then drove away.

By the time police arrived, the victim had a swollen hand where she said Adkins smashed it with his elbow and a red area on her face where she was struck, Light added.

As of Monday, Adkins was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $2,000 bond and was scheduled for arraignment April 8.