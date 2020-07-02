Traffic fatalities on consecutive days bring Hawkins County's 2020 total up to five

ROGERSVILLE — A Tazewell man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident north of Rogersville after his vehicle left the roadway, flipped and he was ejected.

The incident was the first of two fatal accidents that occurred in Hawkins County on consecutive days.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report by Trooper Rex Bailey, on Sunday around 3:41 p.m. Joseph Maloney, 25, was driving a 2010 Jeep Wrangler east on Clinch Valley Road just west of the Route 66-N intersection near Friendship Baptist Church when the Jeep ran off the right side of the road into a ditch.

Bailey stated in his report that the vehicle became airborne and flipped twice before coming to rest on its side.

Maloney, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

A seatbelt could have made a difference, Bailey stated in his report.

The second fatal wreck occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

Jonathan Tackett, 27, of Rogersville, was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima north on Route 66-S when, according to the THP, he crossed the center line near the Big Springs Road intersection just south of Rogersville.

Tackett’s vehicle then reportedly struck head-on a southbound 1989 Nissan pickup driven by Daniel Lee, 20, of Greeneville. Lee was killed in the crash and Tackett was critically injured.

The THP said charges are pending against Tackett.

Monday’s fatality raises this year’s total number of traffic deaths in Hawkins County to five. Hawkins County had 11 fatalities in 2019 and six in 2018.