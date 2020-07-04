Five charged in beating that left Hawkins man's skull fractured

ROGERSVILLE — Five defendants who allegedly entered a Hawkins County man’s garage in March and either participated in, videoed, or watched a beating that fractured the victim’s skull are scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Sessions Court Monday.

Earlier this month, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspects and charged each of them with especially aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

The top count, especially aggravated burglary, is a Class B felony punishable by 8-12 years.

The victim reportedly told HCSO Detective Michael Lipe that shortly after midnight on March 27 the five entered his garage uninvited while he was working underneath his vehicle.

The suspects were identified by the victim as: Robert Logan Williams, 23, Jason Nathaniel Andrews, 21, and Sara Elizabeth Palmer, 21, all of 704 Melinda Ferry Road, Rogersville; Brettnee Leigh Anne Hardee, 21, 158 Elkins Road, Rogersville; and Cameron Drake Condra, 21, 113 Autumn Lane, Rogersville.

The victim stated that Williams and Andrews dragged him from beneath his vehicle and started hitting and kicking him repeatedly while he was begging them to stop.

The victim further stated they both had rolls of pennies in their hands while they were punching him and that Palmer videoed the beating with her cell phone. A motive for the alleged attack wasn’t released.

The victim reportedly suffered swelling and bleeding in his facial area and later provided the HCSO with medical records indicating he suffered a right inferior orbital fracture to the skull in the area surrounding his eye socket.

Lipe stated in his report that he watched the video of the incident prior to issuing arrest warrants for the five defendants.

All five were arraigned on June 22 and are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 6.

Hardee and Condra were each released from the Hawkins County Jail on $1,000 bond; Palmer was released on $5,000 bond; and Williams and Andrews were each released on $10,000 bond.