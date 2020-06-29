Kingsport police searching for two market vandals

KINGSPORT — Kingsport police are searching for two suspects who allegedly vandalized and attempted to burglarize a local market earlier this year.

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, two white male suspects are believed to have vandalized Andy’s Market, 4121 Fort Henry Drive, at 3:45 a.m. on March 21. The two also attempted to burglarize the business, police say.

The two men appear to have arrived on foot with one of the suspects walking a small dog on a leash. Police say that man appeared to be serving as a lookout while the other suspect damaged several surveillance cameras, shattered a window with a rock, and reached inside to open it.

An alarm caused the two men to flee empty-handed, however the value of property damaged was nearly $2,500, the release states.

If you recognize either man, or have any additional information to help solve this case, you’re being asked to contact the Kingsport Police Department at (423) 229-9429 or central dispatch at (423) 246-9111.

If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link — www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.