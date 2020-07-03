Red Onion offender dies following apparent in-cell attack

RICHMOND — An offender at Red Onion State Prison in Pound, Virginia, died Friday following an apparent attack by his cellmate, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The 47-year-old male inmate was pronounced dead at Dickenson Community Hospital at 6:49 p.m. The inmate was in general population, serving a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder. His name is being withheld while the Virginia Department of Corrections attempts to reach his next of kin.

The offender’s 54-year-old cellmate is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, carjacking and robbery. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the release.