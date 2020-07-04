Kingsport Public Library reopens next week with new safety measures

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Public Library, along with libraries in Bristol and Washington County, is planning to move into the next phase of reopening next week.

The library will be open to the public beginning Monday. The following guidelines will be in place when the facility reopens:

— In an effort to minimize the risk to the public and staff during this stage, lingering or using the library as a meeting space will not be allowed.

— All seating, toys, and interactive activities have been removed.

— Materials will continue to be quarantined 72 hours when returned.

— The number of patrons allowed in the building and the hours of operation will be reduced to allow for appropriate social distancing and the sanitizing of public spaces.

— Public access computers will be available by appointment only.

— No donations are being accepted at this time.

According to a press release announcing the reopening, the library will continue to provide curbside service to allow patrons the option of picking up materials without having to enter the building.

Patrons are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distance while inside the library. Additionally, if you are sick, please stay home.

The release further explains this plan is based on the best practice recommendations and what libraries across the country and around the world are doing during this pandemic.

“Our goal is to be able to meet the needs of the community while doing all that is possible to minimize the risk of exposure for the community and the staff,” said Chris Markley, library director.

For more information about the reopening, visit www.kingsportlibrary.org.