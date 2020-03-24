BIG STONE GAP, VA - Barbara Jacqueline (Slemp) Estep, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 at her residence in the Valley, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was of the Baptist faith. She grew up knowing the importance of hard work, she enjoyed working outside her home; mowing, and Gardening. She loved hummingbirds, and feeding them. She enjoyed her family. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; McGruder Slemp and Verda “Skeens” Slemp, her husband Earl Samuel Estep, one brother James Slemp, and two sisters; Marie Meade, and Gwen Gibson.

She is survived by her four children; Nancy Henderson (Charles), Ronnie Estep, Ricky Estep (Virginia), and Lisa Estep, her three grandchildren; Jacob Estep, Logan Estep, and Erin Nichole Estep, her two sisters; Shirley Head, and Cathy Miller, several other nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, for a drop by visitation; from 11 a.m. to 4p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap.

The committal service will be held on Thursday March 26, 2020 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend will meet at the cemetery at 12:50 for the service. The committal service will be officiated by Pastor Mike Meade.

