KINGSPORT - Gladys Taylor Arnold, 89, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Church Hill Healthcare & Rehab Center.

Gladys was a member of Victory Baptist Church and a former member of West View Missionary Baptist Church. She loved quilting and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Arnold Jr., her parents, 2 sisters; 2 brothers; and special friend and companion, B.W. King.

Gladys is survived by her daughter, Janie Reed and husband, Bob; 2 sons, Jackie Arnold and wife, Melissa, and Jeff Arnold and wife Nicole; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Juanita Hackler and Bonnie Salley and husband, Wyndham; 2 brothers, Grady Taylor and Kyle Taylor and wife, Eleanor; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be private due to the COVID-19 situation.

