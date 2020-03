DUFFIELD, VA - Marie Bishop, 88, of the Jasper Community, who went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home.

Due to Gov. Northam’s Executive Order concerning COVID-19, the graveside service for Mrs. Bishop, scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory, Big Stone Gap, Va. is honored to serve the Bishop family.