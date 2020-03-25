KINGSPORT - Eula Mae Hartsock, 84, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Eula was born on August 7, 1935 in Greenville, Tennessee to the late Noah Allen Mowell and Edna Bell Luster Mowell. Eula married the love of her life the late Ralph O. Hartsock on January 31, 1953. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, and spending time with her loving family. She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be deeply missed by all who surrounded her.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ralph O. Hartsock; son, Randy Wayne Hartsock; along with 5 sisters and 2 brothers.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kathy Benton; sons, Rusty Hartsock (Melanie) and Michael Hartsock (April); daughter in-laws, Brenda and Amy; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Odie Parker; along with many friends and church family.

A private family graveside will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at East Tennessee Cemetery.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Friends may visit the home of Kathy Benton to visit with the family.

