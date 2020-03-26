ROGERSVILLE - William "Bill" Smith, age 76, of Rogersville, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

He was a member of United Mine Workers of America and he was a retired coal miner. William was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George A Smith and Alice Smith; brother, James Smith; sisters, Thelma Wirgau, Nadine Adkinson.

William is survived by his loving wife, Linda G Smith; sons, Jimmy Ray Smith and wife Stephanie, George Tim Smith and wife Sonya; grandchildren, Mitchell Ray Smith, William Ray Smith, Madison Haley Livesay and Kohen Trey Smith; sisters, Colleen Newshott, Katherine Johnson and husband Jim, Elsie Rudd and husband Ronald, Dollie Mabe and husband Dennis ( Satch ), Judy Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

William will lie in state on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 12:00 noon till 5 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Highland Cemetery with Brett Daniel officiating.

Military honors by Hawkins County Color Guard and the Tennessee National Guard

