NICKLESVILLE, VA – James Holland Osborne, 84, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born November 13, 1935, he was the son of Harvey and Nellie Hicks Osborne. He attended Mountain View Church and loved his family dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Myrtle Dean Osborne; brother: Grover Osborne.

He is survived by three sisters: Helen Salyer of Castlewood, VA; Cora Dean of Nicklesville, VA; Sue Campbell/Ralph of Nicklesville, VA; five brothers: Billy Osborne/Myra of Lebanon, VA; Wayne Osborne/Betty of Castlewood, VA; Blane Osborne/Juanita of Nicklesville, VA; Dan Osborne/Carolyn of Floyd, VA; and Dane Osborne of Coeburn, VA.

Graveside services for James Holland Osborne will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March29, 2020 at Grassy Creek Community Cemetery with Rev. Dewayne Riddle officiating. Those wishing to attend, please meet at the cemetery by 1:30 p.m.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com . Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Osborne family.