Amy Elizabeth Willingham slipped from her friends and family into the loving arms of the heavenly beyond on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

She had just celebrated her 50th birthday on June 6, surrounded by many of those who loved her. In that short 50 years, Amy touched many lives and left indelible marks on everyone she encountered. Her amazing blue eyes drew a person in and her upbeat positive attitude could lift anyone’s spirits.

Amy grew up in Johnson City and lived life to the fullest. She loved the beach and the mountains. Both places fed her soul, cleared her mind and settled her spirit when needed.

Some of the things people have said about her prove how deeply she touched their lives.

“The world has lost one of its brightest sparkles. She was one of the kindest and gentlest spirits I have ever known. I am a better person for having known her and her memory will live in my heart forever. Truly good people, like my friend Amy, should live long, joyful lives. She deserved more than 50 years, and for the rest of my days I will try to be half the person that she was.”

“ I will miss the way you always encouraged me to be brave, even when I was feeling very small and defeated. I will miss road trips with you and how you would sing along with the radio and always seemed to know every word to every song that played, and your impeccable sense of direction. I will miss the wisdom you always seemed to impart to me whenever I was struggling with an answer, and you would always say ‘you will know when you know’. I will miss Pollyanna.”

“Such a tremendous loss. She was such a bright light of love in this world. I am forever changed for having her in my life. She was a fierce supporter of anyone in need. Her work with children inspired some of the work I do. She was one of the most special lights in this world. I treasure my memories of that special time in our life when we were all together.”

Amy earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Milligan College and her Master’s degree in social work from East Tennessee State University.

She was a social worker by profession and a giver at heart. She worked with young adults exiting foster care and gave them the best opportunities she could so they could lead meaningful lives. She worked tirelessly at that mission and was heartbroken when her health forced her to stay home.

Amy is survived by her partner, Becky Campbell; mother, Sharon Lloyd Willingham; father and step-mother, Charles and Jane Willingham; her Uncle Rodney and Aunt Nita Lloyd, of Michigan; Uncles Lewis (Jenny) Willingham, Kenneth (Glenda) Willingham and Barbara Hundley, several cousins, including Michael Lloyd (Jill) and Minda Lloyd Nichols (Paul), also of Michigan. She also left behind a dear special friend, Cindy Godwin.

Amy was predeceased by her grandparents and three uncles.

Amy deeply loved all her animals through her life, particularly her spirit dog, Tucker. She leaves behind Jozee and Griffin, who she also loved dearly. They brought her great comfort in her last days.

Amy attended First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton where she was a church Elder, served on the Session and sang in the choir prior to her illness.

The family would like to thank the Ballad Hospice team members who cared for Amy over the past year: Kim Bowman, Ivy, Angie, Sarah Beth, Doreen, Candace and Nikki. Special friends and caregivers Sarah Caldwell and Pat and Debbie Costello.

The family of Amy Willingham will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 6:30 pm with Rev. Dr. Brian C. Wyatt officiating. Due to the Covid pandemic, guests are asked to wear face coverings at the service. For those who cannot attend in person, a live webcast will be available at morrisbaker.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and Condolences may be shared with the Willingham family via morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Willingham family. (423) 282-1521