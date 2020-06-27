KINGSPORT - Hester Moore Dannelly, age 95, of Kingsport passed away on February 27, 2020. Hester was born in Tulsa, OK, raised in Neodesha, KS, and graduated with a BS in Special Education from Emporia State Teacher’s College in 1945.

She is survived by her son, David Clare Dannelly of Enterprise, AL, and daughter, Hester Kathleen Dannelly of Terre Haute, IN. She also leaves three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She worked at Greif Brothers in Ford Town, TN as a secretary for 31 years and raised two children. She joined Colonial Heights Christian Church soon after it was founded and had been an active member ever since. Hester leaves a legacy of countless hours spent helping others because she enjoyed every minute of it. She worked tirelessly through her church, Colonial Heights Christian Church, and through organizations like The Shepherd Center of Kingsport, Contact Concern, and CHCC Food Pantry. She always had many good friends who she loved like family. Her beautiful spirit will be greatly missed.

Due to COVID-19, the planned memorial service has been cancelled. Please remember Hester by donating to the Colonial Heights Christian Church Food Ministry, 105 Meadow Lane, Kingsport, TN 37663 or give to your favorite charity.