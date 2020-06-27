Mrs. Maude E. Gardner, 84, of Church Hill, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the Holston Valley Medical Center.

Maude lived most of her life in Church Hill. She was the daughter of the late James Wesley Robinette and Charmie Berry Robinette.

She attended Pleasant View Baptist Church. Maude was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, Maude was preceded in death by one infant girl, Lisa Yvonne Gardner; three sisters, Clara Robinette, Reba Chapman and Margaret Hampton; one brother, William Bill Robinette.

Survivors include her husband of fifty nine years, Elmer Gardner; one daughter, Valerie Duncan and her husband Bill; two sons, Doug Gardner and his wife Saundra and Rodney Gardner and his fiancée Kim Brown; three grandchildren, Kendra Brooks, Brooke Burns and her husband Clint and Ryan Gardner; one sister-in-law, June Robinette; beloved dogs Bella and Ben.

The family of Mrs. Maude E. Gardner will receive friends from 12 to 2 pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in the Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Morris Baker officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Morning Star Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Gardner family.