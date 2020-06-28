He was born in Abingdon, VA and had lived in Church Hill most of his life.

Bart was a member of North Kingsport Church of God

He was owner/operator of Bishop Lawncare.

Bart loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was an encourager, he always had an uplifting word for others and to know him was to love him.

Bart was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Madison Bishop, Matthew Bishop, Madison Morelock and soon to be born daughter, Royal Bishop; parents, Benny and Helen Delorres Smith Bishop; siblings, Abby Black and husband, Justin and Ben Bishop; fiancé, Jaclyn McConnell; nieces, Kaydence Black, Raylin Black, Zaya Black and Emma Bishop.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

The care of Bartholomew “Bart” Bishop and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Service.