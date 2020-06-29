KINGSPORT - Betty McDavid, 92, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2020.

She was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. If anyone deserves a rest after a well lived life, Betty does.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll McDavid, and son, Mike McDavid.

Betty is survived by 3 daughters, Pat Welker and husband, James, Gay Nell Gray and husband, Vernon, and Jane Guy and husband, David; son, Dan McDavid and wife, Irene Diveris; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be private. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.

