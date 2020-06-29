KINGSPORT - Billie Jeanette Mullins, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Jenkins, KY and had lived in Kingsport most of her life.

Mrs. Mullins was a member of Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church where she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and former choir member.

She loved spending time with her family.

Mrs. Mullins was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lee Mullins; daughter, Bonnie Kay Melton; grandson, Scott Melton; parents, Lincoln and Bonnie Pritchard and sister, Mary Ellen Shelby Quillen.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Vickie McKinney and husband, Mike “Fuji”; grandson, Eric Melton and wife, Kim; great granddaughters, Whitney, Kaylin, Ericka and Makenzie; great grandson, Kameron; son in law, Michael Melton; niece, Denise Shelby and nephew, Larry Shelby.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:45 pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.

A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Joe Hill officiating.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section A. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, 2313 Portland Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660, Christine LaGuardia Phillips Cancer Center, P. O. Box 238, Kingsport, TN 37662 or Alzheimer’s Association online at www.alz.org/

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Elizabeth Palmer and the nurses and staff of Amedysis Hospice, caregivers, Tawney Gladson, Peggy Hudley and Alisha Cassell for their compassion and care.

