KINGSPORT - Joyce V. Chartier 78, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was born in Marlette, Michigan to the late Charles and June Brewster. In 1977 Joyce relocated to Kingsport with her husband. Joyce enjoyed traveling, shopping , and especially crafts. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Gilbert John Chartier Sr..

Survivors include her sons, Leonard “Lenny” Chartier and wife Wendy; Gilbert Chartier II and wife Angela, and Christopher Chartier and wife Sharon; grandchildren, Courtney Chartier, Taylor Chartier, Jackson Chartier, Gilbert “Trey” Chartier III, and Madison Chartier; brothers, Carl Brewster and wife Judy, Clark Brewster and wife Debbie, and Clare Brewer; sister, Judy May Varosi; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1pm to 3pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Jeff DeBord officiating.

A graveside service will follow at the Gunning’s Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Carter-Trent Funeral home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Chartier family.