CHURCH HILL - Raymond “Ed” Frazier III, 52, of Church Hill, TN passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 28, 1968, in Kingsport, TN.

Ed was a loving, kind and giving man who enjoyed helping others.

He accepted Jesus Christ at the age of sixteen and was baptized at Lynn Garden Baptist Church. He was presently attending St. Dominic’s Catholic Church.

Ed was a Maintenance Supervisor at Mundet Tennessee, Inc. for over twenty years and was presently employed as a Cardiac Technician at Holston Valley Medical Center.

He enjoyed reading, taking care of his pets and spending quality time with his family.

Ed was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kermel and Vonda Miller; paternal grandparents, Raymond Edward and Lalah Molly Frazier, Sr.; mother-in-law, Norma Arnold.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of thirty years, Angela Arnold Frazier; parents, Raymond “Ed” and Judy Miller Frazier; father-in-law, Robert Steve Arnold; sister, Sherry Ann Goan and husband, Jake.

Ed had requested cremation and no services will be held.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com

The care of Raymond “Ed” Frazier III and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.