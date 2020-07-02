WISE, VA - Janet Murray Mullins, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 1, 2020 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.

She attended Bethel Chapel Freewill Baptist Church and was a retired employee from the Wise County School System with 34 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Lina Baker Murray; and two nieces, Debbie Murray and Hannah Murray.

Surviving are her loving husband of over 48 years, Larry Mullins; son, Jeremy Mullins; brother, Buddy Murray; sister, Phyllis Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Janet Mullins will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Randy Sturgill officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, July 5, 2020 in the Wise Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at 1:30 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks will not be supplied by the family or funeral home.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.