Virginia “Jenny” Maness

Jenny was born in Wise County, VA on February 18, 1936 to the late William Taft and Letha Pierson Maness. She was a leader in the founding of Brian’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church after the Kelly View Free Will Baptist Church building was reclaimed by the school board, she was the last surviving charter member. Most recently she attended Friendship Chapel in Kingsport. She was employed at Broadwater Drug for over40 years.

In addition to her parents; her brothers, Rev. William C. Maness, and Rev. Talmage Paul Maness; nephews, Ricky Maness, Michael Combs; great-great niece, Remi Stacey; grandparents, Samuel Hall and Nellie Rose Pierson, Jessie V. and Rose Lee Hatley Maness; brother-in-law, Jimmy Combs preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sister, Fredia M. Combs; brother, Homer Maness and wife, Pat; 7 nieces, 3 nephews and a host of great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11-1 p.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Ralph McFarland and Pastor Joe Hill officiating. The Transformed will provide the music. Casual dress is perfectly acceptable for the service.

Burial will follow the services on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Barnette Cemetery in the Big Ridge Community of Scott County, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

There will be no procession to the graveside service, family and friends wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to the Barnette Cemetery in care of Homer Maness, 2016 Flanders Street, Kingsport, TN 37665.

An online guest register is available for the Maness family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral is honored to be serving the family of Virginia Frances “Jenny” Maness.