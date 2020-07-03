Connie Vanwinkle

WISE, VA – Connie Diana Vanwinkle, 67, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Wise, Va.

A loving caring person, she lived by and through her faith. A constant witness for her Lord and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She attended Green Hollow Church. A daughter of the late Vester Fields, Sr. and Myrtle Brummitt Fields, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Randall Ray Vanwinkle, sisters, Katherine Absher and Brenda Blanton, brothers, Bobby Fields, Jerry Fields and Vester (Junior) Fields.

She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Vanwinkle Coots and her husband Fred; a son, Brian Vanwinkle and his fiancé Susan Ayers, her grandchildren, Connor and Aiden Coffey; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Norma and Cecil Bennett, Trena and Emmett Greear, Betty Mullins, Darrell Absher, Rita Fields; several nieces, nephews and friends that she loved dearly.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor G.T. Green officiating. Burial will follow in the White Oak Gap Cemetery. Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Vanwinkle family.