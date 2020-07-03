KINGSPORT - Doyle Anderson, 90, of Kingsport passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on April 30, 1930 to the late George Fuller and Lochiel Sams Anderson. Doyle graduated from Church Hill High School in 1948. He served his country in the U.S Army during the Korean Conflict. Doyle worked in printing in Tennessee, Indiana, Connecticut, and New Jersey before his retirement in in 1989. He loved his farm and especially enjoyed traveling. Doyle served as a commissioner in Hawkins County. Doyle was a loving husband, father, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife 49 years, Jean Pierson Anderson; brothers, Jim and Fred “Red” Anderson; grandson, Brandon.

Survivors include his loving wife of 19 years, Bobbie Jeanette Anderson; son, David Anderson and wife Cho Cho; daughter, Carol Ragosa and husband Dennis; step-daughters, Amy Ferguson and husband Cliff, and Suzanne Kirk; step-son, Dennis Kirk; step-grandchildren, Melanie, Ansley, Jake, Wayne and Cindy; step-great-grandchildren, Taylor, Haley, Donovan, Dylan, Dillon, Charlotte, Elleigh, Harry, and Clara; along with several nieces and nephews.

A military graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Bethel Community Cemetery in Surgoinsville with Pastor Bob Ferguson officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Home Instead Senior Care. Doyle was truly blessed by the care of Cameron and others.

To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Anderson family.