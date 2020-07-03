Larry Templeton, 74, a native of Kingsport, passed peacefully at his home on July 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He took great pride in his family and loved sitting around the piano singing and laughing together. He never met a stranger and loved talking about the Lord with friends and family. No one who met Larry forgot his infectious passion for his hobbies: farming, hunting and fishing. He loved sweet tea with extra lemon, cowboy hats and college football. His laughter and amazing musical talent will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Beatrice “Phil” and Jack Templeton; brother, Bobby Templeton; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Norman Vaughn; and brother, Jerry Templeton.

He is survived by his wife, Roseanne “Rosie” Hill. He is also survived by his daughters, Lisa Casey (and Brian); Christy Frager (and Jim); and Grace Templeton (and fiancé David Williams); his grandchildren: Sean Casey, Jack Frager, and Christina Casey, all of whom he was most proud of for their achievements, perseverance, and character; and many special nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport.

A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Woody Scott officiating. Music will be provided by Wes Vaughn, Jeff Johnson, Rick and Kim Anderson and Jerry Rogers.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am Monday, July 6, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 am to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jim Frager, Jack Frager, Sean Casey, David Williams, Ricki Reed and Chris Hobgood. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Casey, Josh Vaughn and Jon Vaughn.

