SURGOINSVILLE - Patsy Lynn Helton Cradic, 71, passed away after an extended illness at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born on April 28, 1949 to the late William (Bill) and Mattie Pearl Bass Helton.

She was an avid homemaker and hard worker her entire life. She loved life and her two dogs Buddy and Toby, who were her companions after the passing of her husband of 49 years, Earnest Lee Cradic.

She was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by three daughters and their spouse, Rhonda & Tony Gillis of Surgoinsville, TN, Debbie and David Gardner of Gate City, VA, Tracy and Glenn Dykes of Church Hill, TN; seven grandchildren, Christopher Gillis, Jason Gardner, Daniel Gardner, Nakiesha Bryant, Timothy Gardner, Michaela Byington, and Isaac Dykes; thirteen great grandchildren, Cailyn Agee, Kara Agee, Tucker, Ryder, Lilly, Madison, Henry, Korbin Gardner, Parker Byington, Keller Still, Avah, Adley, Lola Bryant, and baby Bryant coming February of 2021; one brother and seven sisters, Billy (Sue) Helton, Belva (Billy) Cradic, Chris (Tommy) Cradic, Ruth (James) Cradic, Nadine (Lewis) Cradic, Faye (Thurman) Viers, Sue (Bob) VanAllen, and Judy (Ron) Myers.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM at Elm Springs Cemetery in Church Hill on Sunday, July 5, 2020 with Brother Pat Hammonds officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family would like to say a special thank you to all of the doctors and nursing staff at Holston Valley as well as hospice for taking such good care of our mother.

