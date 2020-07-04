Larry Templeton, 74, a native of Kingsport, passed peacefully at his home on July 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport.

A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Woody Scott officiating. Music will be provided by Wes Vaughn, Jeff Johnson, Rick and Kim Anderson and Jerry Rogers.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am Monday, July 6, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 am to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jim Frager, Jack Frager, Sean Casey, David Williams, Ricki Reed and Chris Hobgood. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Casey, Josh Vaughn and Jon Vaughn.

