Margaret Pingree Reynolds

Born in Pocatello, ID, Margaret spent almost all of her childhood in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the daughter of David Rollins Pingree and Vervene Hayes Pingree and a graduate of the University of Utah. In 1943 during WWII she met the love of her life, Elder Reynolds (Delly), on a train taking Delly to join his Pacific-based Army squadron. Their 2 years of wartime correspondence led to a beautiful 70 year marriage, most of which was spent in Kingsport, TN.

Margaret made friends wherever she went. She had the wonderful talent of making anyone she met feel beautifully special. She loved dancing, playing bridge, big band music and animals. She volunteered for years at the Sullivan County Humane Society. She and Delly were long time members of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. Margaret came to love all there was about the South and Tennessee, but she never lost her awe of the majesty of her beloved West.

She was preceded in death by husband Delly, brother David R. Pingree, Jr. and twin brother, William H. Pingree. She is survived by son, Larry Reynolds of St. Augustine, FL, son, Alan Reynolds and wife, Colette, of Warrenton, VA, daughter, Ann Reynolds of Charlotte, NC, grandchildren; Scott, Sara and husband, Brook, Drew, Matt and great-grandchildren; Eva Margaret and Tyler. She will be missed by all who knew her.

A private family funeral service will be held at First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport, TN on July 16.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Kingsport Animal Shelter, www.petworkstn.com