Patsy Lynn Cradic

SURGOINSVILLE - Patsy Lynn Helton Cradic, 71, passed away after an extended illness at Holston Valley Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM at Elm Springs Cemetery in Church Hill on Sunday, July 5, 2020 with Brother Pat Hammonds officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

To leave an online message for the Cradic family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Cradic family.