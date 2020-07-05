GRAY - Joan Darnell Holly 67, of Gray, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, July 3, 2020.

She was a devoted member of the Sanctuary in Gray. Joan was known for her loving and caring spirit. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who had the honor to know her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Letha Darnell.

Survivors include her loving husband of 44 years, Larry Holly; daughter, Crystal Amos and husband Nathaniel; brothers, Eddie Darnell and wife Lois, R.L. Darnell and wife Tina, and Steve Darnell and wife Karen; sisters, Jean Street and husband Mike, Delilah Gillenwater and husband Gerald, Janie Dixon and husband John, Teresa Golden, and Margaret Holliman and husband Tommy; along with several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 7 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Sanctuary in Gray with Pastor Joel Bean officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the church by 6:45 pm.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at East Tennessee Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Sanctuary Church at 110 Mary St. Gray, TN 37615.

To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Holly family.