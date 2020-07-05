KINGSPORT - Shirley Salley, age 84, of Kingsport went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends.

Her dedication to her family and belief in God’s promises gave her peace to face the difficult days. Shirley dedicated much of her Christian life serving others. She especially loved going to the farm to “ride the buggy”, going for car rides in the country and senior events with her church family. She was a devoted lifetime member of Orebank Missionary Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Dewey and Lona Lemmons.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Paul Salley; brothers, John (Jay) and Don Lemmons.

Shirley has left behind to cherish her memory her daughter and son, Shelby and Jeff Starnes; special niece, Donna Lemmons; her little dog, Abby; sister, Garnet Williamson, Ft. McCoy, FL.; special friends, Matt and Lori Baker, David and Jada Bolden, Diana and Junior Bowen, Judy McClain, Nancy Rader, June Sutherland, and Lyle and Wynona Vaughn; sister-in-law, Jeanette Hagey; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Orebank Missionary Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow with Pastor David Bolden and Pastor David Smith officiating. Music will be provided by Jada Bolden and Pastor David Foster.

The family would like to offer sincere thanks to Amedysis Hospice, with special thanks to Kelli, Megan, Marcella, and Courtney.

The family requests no flowers however, in lieu of flowers if you desire, please make a memorial contribution to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church in Shirley’s memory.

To express condolences to the family please visit www.cartertrent.com

Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Salley Family.